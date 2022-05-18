GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market Research Report 2022

The global GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates market was valued at 44.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 19.75% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Gallium nitride (GaN)-on-Diamond technology is a pioneering materials invention from Akash co-founder, Felix Ejeckam that is created by lifting GaN thin films from its original growth substrate and transferring it to a synthetic CVD diamond substrate which, at 1,600-2,000 W/mK, exhibits the highest known thermal conductivity (4+ times higher than the next best materials) ever manufactured. Bringing together the GaN thin films – the core materials used for satellite communications equipment, and synthetic CVD diamond, enables an unprecedented tens of Kilowatt densities of heat to be extracted more efficiently and effectively than ever before. GaN-on-Diamond based satellites opens the world of ubiquitous, low-cost, and ultra-high data rate communications never before imagined.The industry`s leading manufacturer is Element Six, with 47.61 percent of revenues. By region, North America has the highest share of income, at around 76.08% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Element Six

Akash Systems

Qorvo

RFHIC Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

By Types:

2-inch Wafers

4-inch Wafers

6-inch Wafers

By Applications:

Aerospace and Military

Automobile

Communication Net Work

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

