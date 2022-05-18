Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors Market Research Report 2022

The global Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors market was valued at 3.99 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors uses a conductive polymer material, has an extremely low equivalent series resistance (ESR), and has the ability to reduce ripple voltage, allowing larger ripple currents to pass through. In the case of frequency changes, the capacitance is very stable. Such capacitors are mainly used in Automotive, Military, Portable consumer, Medical and other fields.Asia-Pacific has the largest global consumption quantity and manufacturers in Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors in 2017. In the industry, Kemet profits most in 2016 and recent years, while AVX and Vishay ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.99%, 27.05% and 15.14% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors, including ESR at 100kHz [m?] ?100, ESR at 100kHz [m?] 100-200 and ESR at 100kHz [m?] ?200. And ESR at 100kHz [m?] 100-200 is the main type for Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors, and the ESR at 100kHz [m?] 100-200 reached a sales volume of approximately 48.98 M Unit in 2017, with 35.86% of global sales volume. Organic Polymer Tantalum Capacitors technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

Kemet

AVX

Vishay

Panasonic

ROHM Semiconductor

Hongda Electronics Corp

Sunlord

By Types:

ESR at 100kHz [m?] ?100

ESR at 100kHz [m?] 100-200

ESR at 100kHz [m?] ?200

By Applications:

Automotive

Military

Portable consumer

Medical

