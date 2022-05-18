UV LEDs Market Research Report 2022

The global UV LEDs market was valued at 647.69 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 43.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a solid-state semiconductor devices, which can convert the energy from an electric current into light. UV-LED is a kind of LED. Below the visible spectrum lies a band of wavelengths called ultraviolet (UV). Ranging from 100 to 400 nm, the radiation can effectively be used to sterilization, perform forensic analysis, cure materials and disinfect water, among many other applications.Ultraviolet LED light source industry is an emerging high-tech industry.Today, ultraviolet leds are just beginning to replace traditional ultraviolet light sources in many highly alienated markets.The ultraviolet LED market is a fraction of the multi-billion dollar visible LED lighting market.This market belongs to sunrise industry, it is the best time for high-tech enterprises to enter.Currently, Japan is the world`s largest producer of UV LED chips, with a market share of 26%.Mainstream manufacturers in Japan include Japan chemical, Stanley, NIKKISO, etc.However, the ultraviolet LED products in other developed countries are generally at a relatively advanced level, and the world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America, South Korea, Japan and so on.Currently, major global manufacturers include LG Innotek (Korea), Nichia (Japan), SEOUL VIOSYS (Korea), SETi (North America), HexaTech (North America), SemiLED (SemiLED radio bay) and Chinese enterprises:Qingdao Jason electric (China), zhejiang province wei lang photoelectric (China), in xi `an for photoelectric (China). The LG Innotek global uv LED output and daily chemical nearly more than 15% of the share, Chinese enterprises with less than 10% of the GDP share. The main reason is that the upstream raw materials and production equipment are foreign monopoly, China through independent research and development production uv LED products manufacturer is still less than 10.UV LED has the characteristics of high technology content, high product competition threshold, easy to differentiate, and the customer base is relatively dispersed, high customization degree, is a niche market worthy of the layout of LED industry in Taiwan.With the rapid development of LED technology and price driving force, the original widely used in a variety of traditional industries and science and technology in the general traditional UV light source, the introduction of energy saving, long life, small size, fast point out speed, environmental protection without mercury and other advantages of UVLED light source, has gradually had the advantages and market feasibility.There is a huge opportunity in the current market for ultraviolet LED light sources.We believe that in the next five years, high-efficiency ultraviolet LED light source will be the key development direction of the ultraviolet light source market, and uvled-based ultraviolet light source product market will usher in a rapid growth period.

By Market Verdors:

LG Innotek

Nichia

Philips Lumileds

Seoul Viosys

Stanley

Honle Group

Crystal IS

NIKKISO

Honglitronic

HonleTech

High Power Lighting Corp

SemiLEDS Corporation

DOWA Electronics

Lextar

InvenLux Optoelectronics

By Types:

UV-A LED

UV-B LED

UV-C LED

By Applications:

Curing

Analytic Tools

Sterilization and Disinfection

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by UV LEDs Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global UV LEDs Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 UV-A LED

1.4.3 UV-B LED

1.4.4 UV-C LED

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global UV LEDs Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Curing

1.5.3 Analytic Tools

1.5.4 Sterilization and Disinfection

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global UV LEDs Market

1.8.1 Global UV LEDs Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global UV LEDs Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global UV LEDs Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global UV LEDs Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers UV LEDs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global UV LEDs Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global UV LEDs Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America UV LEDs Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America UV LEDs Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

