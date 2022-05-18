Industrial Robot Market Research Report 2022

The global Industrial Robot market was valued at 966.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable and capable of movement on two or more axes.Currently, the global industrial robots market is still dominated by several key players from Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, South Korea and United States, like FANUC, Yaskawa (Motoman), Nachi, Kawasaki Robotics, EPSON Robots, DENSO Robotics, OTC Daihen, Panasonic, Shibaura Machine, Mitsubishi Electric, Yamaha, Star Seiki and JEL Corporation from Japan; KUKA from Germany; ABB and Staubli from Switzerland; Hyundai Robotics and Robostar from South Korea; Omron Adept Technologies from United States and Comau from Italy. The global top four players are FANUC, KUKA, ABB and Yaskawa (Motoman), they hold a share nearly 50% in 2019. In terms of product types, industrial robots can be generally divided into Articulated Robots, Parallel Robots, Scalar Robots, Cylindrical Robots and Cartesian robots. Among them, in 2019, Articulated Robots account for the largest proportion in the Chinese market, accounting for about 57%.

By Market Verdors:

FANUC

KUKA

ABB

Yaskawa (Motoman)

Nachi

Kawasaki Robotics

Comau

EPSON Robots

Staubli

Omron (Adept)

DENSO Robotics

OTC Daihen

Panasonic

Shibaura Machine

Mitsubishi Electric

Yamaha

Universal Robots

Hyundai Robotics

Robostar

Star Seiki

JEL Corporation

Techman

Siasun

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Estun Automation

STEP Electric Corporation

Guangdong Topstar Technology

Inovance Group

By Types:

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots

By Applications:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Industrial Robot Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Articulated Robots

1.4.3 Parallel Robots

1.4.4 SCARA Robots

1.4.5 Cylindrical Robots

1.4.6 Cartesian Robots

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Robot Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.5.4 Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

1.5.5 Metal and Machinery

1.5.6 Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Industrial Robot Market

1.8.1 Global Industrial Robot Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Robot Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Industrial Robot Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Industrial Robot Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Robot Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

