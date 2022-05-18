Vertical Probe Cards Market Research Report 2022

The global Vertical Probe Cards market was valued at 642.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.15% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A probe card is an interface between an electronic test system and a semiconductor wafer. Typically the probe card is mechanically docked to a prober and electrically connected to a tester. Its purpose is to provide an electrical path between the test system and the circuits on the wafer, thereby permitting the testing and validation of the circuits at the wafer level, usually before they are diced and packaged. It consists, normally, of a printed circuit board (PCB) and some form of contact elements, usually metallic, but possibly of other materials as well.The industry`s leading manufacturers are FormFactor, CHPT and Micronics Japan (MJC), which account for 17.24%, 15.66% and 10.23% of revenue, respectively. By region, the Asia-Pacific region has the highest share of income, reaching 72.16 percent in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

FormFactor

CHPT

Micronics Japan (MJC)

MPI Corporation

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

Technoprobe S.p.A.

SV Probe

Korea Instrument

TSE

Feinmetall

Will Technology

Synergie Cad Probe

STAr Technologies, Inc.

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

Probe Test Solutions Limited

By Types:

MEMS Vertical Probe Cards

Non-MEMS Vertical Probe Cards

By Applications:

Foundry and Logic

DRAM

Flash

Parametric

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

