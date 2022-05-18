Technology

Shelf Stable Carton Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Shelf Stable Carton market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Below 200ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Shelf Stable Carton include Tetra Pak International, SIG Combibloc Obeikan, Elopak, Greatview Aseptic Packaging, Evergreen Packaging, Nippon Paper Industries, Amcor, Mondi and Stora Enso, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shelf Stable Carton manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shelf Stable Carton Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Shelf Stable Carton Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Below 200ml
  • 201-500ml
  • 501-1000ml
  • Above 1000ml

 

Global Shelf Stable Carton Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Shelf Stable Carton Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Dairy
  • Fruit Juices
  • Vegetable Juices
  • Other

 

Global Shelf Stable Carton Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Shelf Stable Carton Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Shelf Stable Carton revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Shelf Stable Carton revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Shelf Stable Carton sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
  • Key companies Shelf Stable Carton sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Tetra Pak International
  • SIG Combibloc Obeikan
  • Elopak
  • Greatview Aseptic Packaging
  • Evergreen Packaging
  • Nippon Paper Industries
  • Amcor
  • Mondi
  • Stora Enso
  • Likang Packing
  • Coesia (IPI Srl)
  • Lami Packaging
  • Nampak
  • Uflex
  • Polyoak Packaging Group
  • Weyerhaeuser
  • Clearwater Paper
  • Xinju Feng Pack
  • Bihai Machinery

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shelf Stable Carton Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shelf Stable Carton Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shelf Stable Carton Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shelf Stable Carton Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shelf Stable Carton Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shelf Stable Carton Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shelf Stable Carton Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shelf Stable Carton Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shelf Stable Carton Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shelf Stable Carton Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shelf Stable Carton Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shelf Stable Carton Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shelf Stable Carton Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shelf Stable Carton Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shelf Stable Carton Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shelf Stable Carton Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

