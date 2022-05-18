Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Camphor is conventionally prepared from the extracts of the camphor tree, while the one produced using chemical synthesis is known as synthetic camphor. One of the most important raw material employed in the manufacturing of synthetic camphor is turpentine oil. The technical grade synthetic camphor is less than 98% pure and used as a plasticizer, as an insecticide ingredient or in the production of personal care products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor in global, including the following market information:

Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150360/global-technical-grade-synthetic-camphor-market-2022-2028-882

The global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 93% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor include Fujian Green Pine, Shanghai Huayi Group Huayuan Chemical, Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology, Saptagir Camphor, Kanchi Karopooram, Oriental Aromatics Limited (OAL), Mangalam Organics and Wuzhou Huangpu Chemical Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 93%

Purity 94%

Others

Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care

Plasticizer

Flavour & Fragrances

Others

Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fujian Green Pine

Shanghai Huayi Group Huayuan Chemical

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology

Saptagir Camphor

Kanchi Karopooram

Oriental Aromatics Limited (OAL)

Mangalam Organics

Wuzhou Huangpu Chemical Pharmaceutical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150360/global-technical-grade-synthetic-camphor-market-2022-2028-882

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Technical Grade Synthetic Camphor Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/