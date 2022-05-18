Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Camphor is conventionally prepared from the extracts of the camphor tree, while the one produced using chemical synthesis is known as synthetic camphor. One of the most important raw material employed in the manufacturing of synthetic camphor is turpentine oil. Pharmaceutical grade synthetic camphor is a high purity product involving more than 98% synthetic camphor and used in manufacturing inhalants (such as nasal decongestants) and topical products (such as muscle rub ointments). Owing to its toxicity, synthetic camphor is not recommended to be administered orally.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor in global, including the following market information:

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor include Fujian Green Pine, Shanghai Huayi Group Huayuan Chemical, Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology, Saptagir Camphor, Kanchi Karopooram, Oriental Aromatics Limited (OAL), Mangalam Organics and Wuzhou Huangpu Chemical Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Respiratory Disorders

Muscular Rheumatism

Counterirritant and Antipruritic

Others

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Pharmaceutical Grade Synthetic Camphor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fujian Green Pine

Shanghai Huayi Group Huayuan Chemical

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology

Saptagir Camphor

Kanchi Karopooram

Oriental Aromatics Limited (OAL)

Mangalam Organics

Wuzhou Huangpu Chemical Pharmaceutical

