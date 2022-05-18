Fibre Cement Cladding Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fiber Cement Cladding are building materials used to cover the exterior of a building in both commercial and domestic construction. Fiber cement is a composite material made of cement reinforced with cellulose fibers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fibre Cement Cladding in global, including the following market information:

Global Fibre Cement Cladding Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fibre Cement Cladding Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Fibre Cement Cladding companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fibre Cement Cladding market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Density Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fibre Cement Cladding include James Hardie, CSR Building Products, BGC Corporate, Taylor Maxwell, DowDuPont, Etex Group, Nichiha and Cembrit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fibre Cement Cladding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fibre Cement Cladding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Fibre Cement Cladding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Density Type

Medium Density Type

High Density Type

Global Fibre Cement Cladding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Fibre Cement Cladding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Construction

Residential Construction

Global Fibre Cement Cladding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Fibre Cement Cladding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fibre Cement Cladding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fibre Cement Cladding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fibre Cement Cladding sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Fibre Cement Cladding sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

James Hardie

CSR Building Products

BGC Corporate

Taylor Maxwell

DowDuPont

Etex Group

Nichiha

Cembrit

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fibre Cement Cladding Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fibre Cement Cladding Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fibre Cement Cladding Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fibre Cement Cladding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fibre Cement Cladding Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fibre Cement Cladding Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fibre Cement Cladding Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fibre Cement Cladding Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fibre Cement Cladding Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fibre Cement Cladding Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fibre Cement Cladding Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fibre Cement Cladding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fibre Cement Cladding Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fibre Cement Cladding Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fibre Cement Cladding Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fibre Cement Cladding Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

