Concrete Fasteners Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Concrete Fasteners are used to connect structural and non-structural elements to the concrete. They are designed for quick, safe, secure fastening for a variety of jobs in concrete, brick and cinder block/masonry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Fasteners in global, including the following market information:

Global Concrete Fasteners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Concrete Fasteners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Concrete Fasteners companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150394/global-concrete-fasteners-market-2022-2028-841

The global Concrete Fasteners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mechanical Fasteners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Concrete Fasteners include Stanley Black & Decker, ITW, Hilti, Concrete Fastening Systems, Wurth, Acument Global Technologies, SANKO TECHNO, Ancon and Fischer Fixings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Concrete Fasteners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Concrete Fasteners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Concrete Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mechanical Fasteners

Adhesive Fasteners

Global Concrete Fasteners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Concrete Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure

Global Concrete Fasteners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Concrete Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Concrete Fasteners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Concrete Fasteners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Concrete Fasteners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Concrete Fasteners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stanley Black & Decker

ITW

Hilti

Concrete Fastening Systems

Wurth

Acument Global Technologies

SANKO TECHNO

Ancon

Fischer Fixings

Gem-Year

Marmon

SFS Intec

Triangle Fastener Corporation

Anchor Group

Daring Archietecture

Hua Wei

NJMKT

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150394/global-concrete-fasteners-market-2022-2028-841

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concrete Fasteners Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Concrete Fasteners Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Concrete Fasteners Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Concrete Fasteners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Concrete Fasteners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Concrete Fasteners Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concrete Fasteners Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Concrete Fasteners Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Concrete Fasteners Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Concrete Fasteners Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Concrete Fasteners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Fasteners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Fasteners Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Fasteners Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Fasteners Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Fasteners Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/