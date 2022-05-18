OLED Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
OLED Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global OLED Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- PMOLED
- AMOLED
Segment by Application
- TV
- Mobile Device
- Others
By Company
- Idemitsu Kosan
- Universal Display Corporation
- Merck
- DuPont
- DS Neolux
- Sumitomo Chemical
- LG Chem
- Samsung SDI
- Asahi Glass
- Hodogaya Chemical
- JSR Corporation
- JNC
- Doosan
- Toray Industries
- Inox Advanced Materials
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 OLED Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global OLED Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PMOLED
1.2.3 AMOLED
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global OLED Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 TV
1.3.3 Mobile Device
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global OLED Materials Production
2.1 Global OLED Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global OLED Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global OLED Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global OLED Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global OLED Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global OLED Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global OLED Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global OLED Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global OLED Materials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global OLED Materials Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global OLED Materials Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales OLED Materials by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global OLED Materials Revenue by Region
