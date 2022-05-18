Latex-saturated Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Latex-saturated paper is a type of specialty paper which is used as documentation paper and copier paper in many cases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Latex-saturated Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global Latex-saturated Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Latex-saturated Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Latex-saturated Paper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Latex-saturated Paper market was valued at 2270.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2679.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 50 gsm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Latex-saturated Paper include UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Potsdam Specialty Paper, Nar SpA, Neenah Paper, Mask-Off Company, EMI Specialty Papers, Laufenberg GmbH, Sihl AG and Mafcote, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Latex-saturated Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Latex-saturated Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Latex-saturated Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 50 gsm

50-100 gsm

100-200 gsm

Above 200 gsm

Global Latex-saturated Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Latex-saturated Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Products

Packaging Applications

Publishing & Bookbinding

Others

Global Latex-saturated Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Latex-saturated Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Latex-saturated Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Latex-saturated Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Latex-saturated Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Latex-saturated Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Potsdam Specialty Paper

Nar SpA

Neenah Paper

Mask-Off Company

EMI Specialty Papers

Laufenberg GmbH

Sihl AG

Mafcote, Inc

Papierfabriek Schut

Daifuku Paper Mfg

Ecological Fibers

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Latex-saturated Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Latex-saturated Paper Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Latex-saturated Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Latex-saturated Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Latex-saturated Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Latex-saturated Paper Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Latex-saturated Paper Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Latex-saturated Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Latex-saturated Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Latex-saturated Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Latex-saturated Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Latex-saturated Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Latex-saturated Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Latex-saturated Paper Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Latex-saturated Paper Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Latex-saturated Paper Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

