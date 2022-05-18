Technology

Flash-Based Array Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Flash-Based Array market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flash-Based Array market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • All-flash Array
  • Hybrid Flash Array

Segment by Application

  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Media and Entertainment
  • IT & Telecommunication
  • Retail
  • Government
  • Manufacturing
  • Others

By Company

  • Pure Storage
  • Oracle
  • Dell EMC
  • Nimble
  • Tintri
  • IBM
  • Hewlett Packard
  • NetApp
  • Fujitsu
  • Hitachi Data Systems
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Kaminario
  • Tegile

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Flash-Based Array Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 All-flash Array
1.2.3 Hybrid Flash Array
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flash-Based Array Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Media and Entertainment
1.3.5 IT & Telecommunication
1.3.6 Retail
1.3.7 Government
1.3.8 Manufacturing
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Flash-Based Array Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Flash-Based Array Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Flash-Based Array Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Flash-Based Array Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Flash-Based Array Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Flash-Based Array Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Flash-Based Array Industry Trends
2.3.2 Flash-Based Array Market Drivers
2.3.3 Flash-Based Array Market Challenges
2.3.4 Flash-Based Array Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Flash-Based Array Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Flash-Based Array Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
