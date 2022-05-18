Sericin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sericin is a protein created by Bombyx mori (silkworms) in the production of silk. Silk is a fibre produced by the silkworm in production of its cocoon. It consists mainly of two proteins, fibroin and sericin. Silk consists of 70–80% fibroin and 20–30% sericin; fibroin being the structural center of the silk, and sericin being the gum coating the fibres and allowing them to stick to each other.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sericin in global, including the following market information:

Global Sericin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sericin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Sericin companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150400/global-sericin-market-2022-2028-881

The global Sericin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

-sericin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sericin include Seidecosa, Xi’an ChinWon Biotech, DSM, LANXESS, Seiren Co., Xinyuan, Huzhou Aotesi Bio-chemical, Dadilan and Huzhou Xintiansi Bio-tech. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sericin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sericin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sericin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

-sericin

-sericin

Global Sericin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sericin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Textiles

Food

Others

Global Sericin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sericin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sericin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sericin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sericin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Sericin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Seidecosa

Xi’an ChinWon Biotech

DSM

LANXESS

Seiren Co.

Xinyuan

Huzhou Aotesi Bio-chemical

Dadilan

Huzhou Xintiansi Bio-tech

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150400/global-sericin-market-2022-2028-881

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sericin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sericin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sericin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sericin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sericin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sericin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sericin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sericin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sericin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sericin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sericin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sericin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sericin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sericin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sericin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sericin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sericin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 ?-sericin

4.1.3 ?-sericin

4.2 By Type – Global Sericin Revenue & Forecasts

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/