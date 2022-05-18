Zinc Ricinoleate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The zinc ricinoleate extracted from castor oil and from the seeds of Ricinus communis. Zinc ricinoleate is the zinc salt of ricinoleate acid, a major fatty acid found in castor oil. Zinc ricinoleate traps and absorbs the bad odor molecules in such a way that they are no longer perceivable, making it a highly effective deodorizer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zinc Ricinoleate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Zinc Ricinoleate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Zinc Ricinoleate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Zinc Ricinoleate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zinc Ricinoleate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zinc Ricinoleate include Evonik Industries, Novaphene Specialities, Acme Synthetic Chemicals and Hejian Jinnan Chemical Auxiliaries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zinc Ricinoleate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zinc Ricinoleate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Zinc Ricinoleate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity 98%
- Purity 99%
- Others
Global Zinc Ricinoleate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Zinc Ricinoleate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Deodorants
- Soaps
- Sanitizers
- Others
Global Zinc Ricinoleate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Zinc Ricinoleate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Zinc Ricinoleate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Zinc Ricinoleate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Zinc Ricinoleate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Zinc Ricinoleate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Evonik Industries
- Novaphene Specialities
- Acme Synthetic Chemicals
- Hejian Jinnan Chemical Auxiliaries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zinc Ricinoleate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zinc Ricinoleate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zinc Ricinoleate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zinc Ricinoleate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zinc Ricinoleate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zinc Ricinoleate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zinc Ricinoleate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zinc Ricinoleate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zinc Ricinoleate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zinc Ricinoleate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zinc Ricinoleate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zinc Ricinoleate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zinc Ricinoleate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Ricinoleate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zinc Ricinoleate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zinc Ricinoleate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Zinc Ricinoleate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
