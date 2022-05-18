Galvanized Strand Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Galvanized Strand refers to any steel wire product that has subjected to a galvanizing process to improve its resistance to corrosion. This process typically involves dipping the finished wire product into a bath of heated zinc compound to form a scratch- and corrosion-resistant coating across the entire surface of the wire. Although this coating is not considered to be a permanent anti-corrosion solution, it does greatly increase the wire’s resistance to rust and thus considerably prolongs its service lifespan. Galvanized Strand is available in a wide range of gauges and lengths, and is used extensively in the construction industry and in the industrial, do-it-yourself, and agricultural sectors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Galvanized Strand in global, including the following market information:

Global Galvanized Strand Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Galvanized Strand Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Galvanized Strand companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150404/global-galvanized-str-market-2022-2028-889

The global Galvanized Strand market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electro Galvanized Strand Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Galvanized Strand include WireCo World Group, Lexco Cable, Davis Wire, Artsons Wire, Hua Yuan, TianZe, Jiangyin Walsin Steel Cable, Song Ho Industrial and Tianjin Quanyou Steel Rope and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Galvanized Strand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Galvanized Strand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Galvanized Strand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electro Galvanized Strand

Hot-Dip Galvanized Strand

Global Galvanized Strand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Galvanized Strand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Distribution Network

Bridge

Others

Global Galvanized Strand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Galvanized Strand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Galvanized Strand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Galvanized Strand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Galvanized Strand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Galvanized Strand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

WireCo World Group

Lexco Cable

Davis Wire

Artsons Wire

Hua Yuan

TianZe

Jiangyin Walsin Steel Cable

Song Ho Industrial

Tianjin Quanyou Steel Rope

Jiangsu Langshan Wrie Rope

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150404/global-galvanized-str-market-2022-2028-889

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Galvanized Strand Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Galvanized Strand Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Galvanized Strand Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Galvanized Strand Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Galvanized Strand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Galvanized Strand Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Galvanized Strand Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Galvanized Strand Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Galvanized Strand Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Galvanized Strand Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Galvanized Strand Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Galvanized Strand Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Galvanized Strand Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Galvanized Strand Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Galvanized Strand Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Galvanized Strand Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/