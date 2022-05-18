Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Fiber Reinforced Body Panels market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiber Reinforced Body Panels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Glass Fibers
- Carbon Fibers
- Natural Fibers
Segment by Application
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
By Company
- Covestro
- Toray Industries
- DowDuPont
- Teijin Limited
- Cytec Solvay Group
- SGL Group
- Koninklijke Ten Cate NV
- Fiber-Tech
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass Fibers
1.2.3 Carbon Fibers
1.2.4 Natural Fibers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Production
2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Body Panels Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
