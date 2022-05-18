Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethylhexyl pelargonate is an ingredient majorly used in emollient and is derived from esters of pelargonic acid and isononanoic acid. It is an ester explicitly developed for personal care and pharmaceutical applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylhexyl Pelargonate in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ethylhexyl Pelargonate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylhexyl Pelargonate include Lubrizol, Croda International, Stearinerie Dubois and Alzo International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethylhexyl Pelargonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 95%

95%-98%

Above 98%

Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Colour Cosmetics/Makeup

Skin Care

Hair Care

Others

Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethylhexyl Pelargonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylhexyl Pelargonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethylhexyl Pelargonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ethylhexyl Pelargonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lubrizol

Croda International

Stearinerie Dubois

Alzo International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylhexyl Pelargonate Companies

4 Sights by Product

