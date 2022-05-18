Global High-End Gyroscopes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global High-End Gyroscopes market was valued at 2008.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.51% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A gyroscope is a device used for measuring or maintaining orientation and angular velocity. It is a spinning wheel or disc in which the axis of rotation (spin axis) is free to assume any orientation by itself. When rotating, the orientation of this axis is unaffected by tilting or rotation of the mounting, according to the conservation of angular momentum.For the High-End Gyroscopes industry, the market is concentrated. Honeywell, Northrop Grumman, Safran are the leader companies globally. The top 5 manufacturers nearly have market share of 67% in 2019. North America occupied the largest sales market share with 51% in 2019. It is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. On the basis of product type, RLG segment is projected to account for the largest consumption volume market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 45% share in 2019 in terms of consumption volume. In the applications, Air Plan segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 43% in 2019, Ship & Submarine segment held 19% of the market share.

By Market Vendors:

Honeywell

Northrop Grumman

Safran

Kearfott

Silicon Sensing

AVIC

Polyus

KVH Industries

Optolink

Analog Devices

MIEA JSC

JAE

Beifang Jierui

iXblue

Inertial Technologies JSC

By Types:

RLG

FOG

MEMSG

HRG

By Applications:

Air Plan

Automotive

Ship & Submarine

