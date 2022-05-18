Technology

Plastic Protective Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 hour ago
2 2 minutes read

The global Plastic Protective Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

PP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Protective Packaging include Berry Global Group, Intertape Polymer Group, Smurfit Kappa, Sealed Air, Winpak Ltd, Signode Packaging Systems, Kureha Corporation, Flexopack and Coveris Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Protective Packaging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • PP
  • PVC
  • HDPE
  • LDPE
  • Others

 

Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Food and Beverage
  • Construction
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Electronics
  • Consumer Product
  • Other

 

Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Plastic Protective Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Plastic Protective Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Berry Global Group
  • Intertape Polymer Group
  • Smurfit Kappa
  • Sealed Air
  • Winpak Ltd
  • Signode Packaging Systems
  • Kureha Corporation
  • Flexopack
  • Coveris Holdings
  • Premiumpack GmbH
  • Schur Flexibles Group
  • Buergofol GmbH
  • Allfo Vakuumverpackungen Hans Bresele

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Protective Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Protective Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Protective Packaging Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Protective Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Protective Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Protective Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Protective Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Plastic Protective Packaging Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Protective Packaging Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Protective Packaging Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 hour ago
2 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Smart Waste Management Market Expected To Reach xx.xx mn USD With growth Rate of x.x by 2028: Company I, Company II, Company III

December 14, 2021

Dual Iris Scanners Market Size, Status 2022 by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Report By Industry Research Experts| Thales Group (Gemalto), Samsung Electronics, LG

December 14, 2021

Embedded Smart Dishwashers Market See Huge Growth for New Normal| Electrolux, LG, Samsung

December 24, 2021

Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor Injection Market Cumulative Impact for COVID-19 Recovery Research Report 2021 | Shenzhen Xinpeng, Teva Pharmaceutical, Intas Pharmaceuticals

December 28, 2021
Back to top button