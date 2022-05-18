Peelable Lidding Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lidding Films are usually used for covering trays, tubs, bowls, cups, etc. due to the strength it possesses such as high tensile, heat resistance and stability. Lidding films also increases the shelf life of the product due to its high barrier resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Peelable Lidding Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Peelable Lidding Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Peelable Lidding Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Peelable Lidding Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global Peelable Lidding Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyethylene (PE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Peelable Lidding Films include Uflex Ltd, Rockwell Solutions, Toray Plastics (America) Inc, Berry Global, Amcor, Sealed Air, RPC bpi Group, Mondi Group and Plastopil Hazorea, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Peelable Lidding Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Peelable Lidding Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Peelable Lidding Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyamide (PA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Poluethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Global Peelable Lidding Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Peelable Lidding Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Supermarkets

Restaurants

Others

Global Peelable Lidding Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Peelable Lidding Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Peelable Lidding Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Peelable Lidding Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Peelable Lidding Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Peelable Lidding Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Uflex Ltd

Rockwell Solutions

Toray Plastics (America) Inc

Berry Global

Amcor

Sealed Air

RPC bpi Group

Mondi Group

Plastopil Hazorea

Effegidi International

Flexopack SA

Winpak Ltd

Coveris

Flair Flexible Packaging

Cosmo Films

Constantia Flexibles Group

Transcendia Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Peelable Lidding Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Peelable Lidding Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Peelable Lidding Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Peelable Lidding Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Peelable Lidding Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Peelable Lidding Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Peelable Lidding Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Peelable Lidding Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Peelable Lidding Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Peelable Lidding Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Peelable Lidding Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Peelable Lidding Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Peelable Lidding Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peelable Lidding Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Peelable Lidding Films Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Peelable Lidding Films Companies

4 Sights by Product

