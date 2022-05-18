Automotive Water Tank Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The car water tank, also known as the radiator, is the main part of the car cooling system; the function is to dissipate heat, the cooling water absorbs heat in the water jacket, the heat is dissipated after flowing to the radiator, and then returns to the water jacket to circulate and reach the temperature regulation. .
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Water Tank in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Water Tank Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Water Tank Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Water Tank companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Water Tank market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Water Tank Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Water Tank include Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, Hyundai Motor, Toyota, Banqiu and Cixi Dingcheng, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Water Tank manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Water Tank Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Water Tank Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Aluminum Water Tank
- Copper Water Tank
Global Automotive Water Tank Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Water Tank Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Water Tank Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Water Tank Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Water Tank revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Water Tank revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Water Tank sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Water Tank sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Volkswagen
- Ford
- General Motors
- Hyundai Motor
- Toyota
- Banqiu
- Cixi Dingcheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Water Tank Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Water Tank Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Water Tank Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Water Tank Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Water Tank Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Water Tank Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Water Tank Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Water Tank Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Water Tank Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Water Tank Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Water Tank Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Water Tank Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Water Tank Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Water Tank Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Water Tank Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Water Tank Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Automotive Water Tank Sales Market Report 2021
Global Automotive Water Tank Market Research Report 2021
Global Automotive Water Tank Market Research Report 2020
Covid-19 Impact on Global Automotive Water Tank Market Insights, Forecast to 2026