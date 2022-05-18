Enzymes in Industrial Applications Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The core of biocatalysis and biological transformation in the industrial field is the biocatalyst — Enzymes in Industrial Applications, whose conversion process from substrate to product is highly efficient and highly selective. Meanwhile, Enzymes in Industrial Applications is easy to produce products with higher purity, thus minimizing waste generation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Enzymes in Industrial Applications in global, including the following market information:
Global Enzymes in Industrial Applications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Enzymes in Industrial Applications Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Enzymes in Industrial Applications companies in 2021 (%)
The global Enzymes in Industrial Applications market was valued at 4895.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5890.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Amylase Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Enzymes in Industrial Applications include BASF, DuPont, Biocatalysts, Aum Enzymes, Amano and Novozymes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Enzymes in Industrial Applications manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Enzymes in Industrial Applications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Enzymes in Industrial Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Amylase
- Lipase
- Protease
- Ligase
- Phytase
- Chordae Enzyme
- Xylanase
- Other
Global Enzymes in Industrial Applications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Enzymes in Industrial Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Production
- Medicine
- Light Industrial
- Food
- Energy and Environmental Protection
- Other
Global Enzymes in Industrial Applications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Enzymes in Industrial Applications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Enzymes in Industrial Applications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Enzymes in Industrial Applications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Enzymes in Industrial Applications sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Enzymes in Industrial Applications sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- DuPont
- Biocatalysts
- Aum Enzymes
- Amano
- Novozymes
