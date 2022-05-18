Freight Broker Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Freight Broker Software usually will let you send out slick looking freight quotes, it will manage and track your loads, and it will send out professional looking invoices once the loads are completed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Freight Broker Software in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Freight Broker Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Freight Broker Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Freight Broker Software include GoComet, Magaya Cargo System, Infoplus, Royal 4 Systems, SAP, WMS360, HighJump Warehouse Advantage, Rose Rocket and Logistically, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Freight Broker Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Freight Broker Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Freight Broker Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud Based
- On Premise
Global Freight Broker Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Freight Broker Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Global Freight Broker Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Freight Broker Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Freight Broker Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Freight Broker Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GoComet
- Magaya Cargo System
- Infoplus
- Royal 4 Systems
- SAP
- WMS360
- HighJump Warehouse Advantage
- Rose Rocket
- Logistically
- ShippersEdge
- 3G-TM
- TECSYS
- PowerHouse
- NorthStar WMS
- Alpega
- ShipHawk
- MercuryGate
- Transplace TMS
- U Route
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Freight Broker Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Freight Broker Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Freight Broker Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Freight Broker Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Freight Broker Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Freight Broker Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Freight Broker Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Freight Broker Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Freight Broker Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Freight Broker Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Broker Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Freight Broker Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Freight Broker Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
