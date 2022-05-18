Carbon-based Catalyst Supports Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon-based Catalyst Supports in global, including the following market information:
Global Carbon-based Catalyst Supports Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Carbon-based Catalyst Supports Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Carbon-based Catalyst Supports companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carbon-based Catalyst Supports market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Activated Carbon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon-based Catalyst Supports include VFF, Cabot Corporation, BASF, W.R. Grace, Evonik Industries AG, Haycarb and Eurocarb, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Carbon-based Catalyst Supports manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Carbon-based Catalyst Supports Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon-based Catalyst Supports Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Activated Carbon
- Graphene
- Conductive Carbon Black
- Porous Carbon
- Others
Global Carbon-based Catalyst Supports Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon-based Catalyst Supports Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Precious Metal Catalysts
- Non-precious Metal Catalysts
Global Carbon-based Catalyst Supports Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon-based Catalyst Supports Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Carbon-based Catalyst Supports revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Carbon-based Catalyst Supports revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Carbon-based Catalyst Supports sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Carbon-based Catalyst Supports sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- VFF
- Cabot Corporation
- BASF
- W.R. Grace
- Evonik Industries AG
- Haycarb
- Eurocarb
