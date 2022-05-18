Thin-layer Deposition Technologies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thin film deposition process, and the new technology has been adapted to the traditional deposition process.A thin film is a general term for a coating used to alter and increase the function of a large surface or substrate.They are used to protect surfaces from wear, increase lubrication, improve corrosion and chemical resistance, and provide barriers to gas penetration.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thin-layer Deposition Technologies in Global, including the following market information:
Global Thin-layer Deposition Technologies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thin-layer Deposition Technologies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thin-layer Deposition Technologies include CVD Equipment Corporation, Lam Research, Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, Aixtron SE and DIARC Technology Oy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thin-layer Deposition Technologies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Thin-layer Deposition Technologies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Thin-layer Deposition Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
- Ion Implantation
- Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) System
Global Thin-layer Deposition Technologies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Thin-layer Deposition Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- IT and Telecoms
- Energy and Electricity
- Automobile
- Aerospace and National Defense
- Other
Global Thin-layer Deposition Technologies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Thin-layer Deposition Technologies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Thin-layer Deposition Technologies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Thin-layer Deposition Technologies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CVD Equipment Corporation
- Lam Research
- Tokyo Electron
- Applied Materials
- Aixtron SE
- DIARC Technology Oy
