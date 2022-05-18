Smart Parking Technologies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Smart Parking Technologies is a system that can be installed in a roadside parking space.It can reduce the time required by drivers to find available parking Spaces, reduce noise emission by 2 db, and automatically control street parking violations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Parking Technologies in Global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Parking Technologies market was valued at 18900 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36060 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ultrasonic Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Parking Technologies include Amco Advanced Technologies, Nedap Identification Systems, Siemens, Worldsensing, Urbiotica, Objective, Bosch and Aisin Seiki, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart Parking Technologies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Parking Technologies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ultrasonic Sensor

Radar Sensor

Image Sensor

Global Smart Parking Technologies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government

Commercial

Global Smart Parking Technologies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Parking Technologies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Parking Technologies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amco Advanced Technologies

Nedap Identification Systems

Siemens

Worldsensing

Urbiotica

Objective

Bosch

Aisin Seiki

