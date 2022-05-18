Smart Parking Technologies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Smart Parking Technologies is a system that can be installed in a roadside parking space.It can reduce the time required by drivers to find available parking Spaces, reduce noise emission by 2 db, and automatically control street parking violations.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Parking Technologies in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Parking Technologies market was valued at 18900 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36060 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultrasonic Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Parking Technologies include Amco Advanced Technologies, Nedap Identification Systems, Siemens, Worldsensing, Urbiotica, Objective, Bosch and Aisin Seiki, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Parking Technologies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Parking Technologies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ultrasonic Sensor
- Radar Sensor
- Image Sensor
Global Smart Parking Technologies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Government
- Commercial
Global Smart Parking Technologies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Smart Parking Technologies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Smart Parking Technologies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amco Advanced Technologies
- Nedap Identification Systems
- Siemens
- Worldsensing
- Urbiotica
- Objective
- Bosch
- Aisin Seiki
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Parking Technologies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Parking Technologies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Parking Technologies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Parking Technologies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Parking Technologies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Parking Technologies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Smart Parking Technologies Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Parking Technologies Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smart Parking Technologies Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Parking Technologies Companies
