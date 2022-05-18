Technology

Vending Kiosk Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
1 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vending Kiosk in Global, including the following market information:

Global Vending Kiosk Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vending Kiosk market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

 

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food and Beverage Vending Kiosk Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vending Kiosk include NCR Corporation, Kiosk Information Systems, Advantech Corporation, Meridian Kiosk, Advanced Kiosk, Diebold Nixdorf, Source Technologies, TouchScreen Solutions and Embross and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vending Kiosk companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vending Kiosk Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Vending Kiosk Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Food and Beverage Vending Kiosk
  • Daily Necessities Vending
  • Others

Global Vending Kiosk Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Vending Kiosk Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Retail
  • Entertainment
  • Healthcare
  • Transportation
  • Others

Global Vending Kiosk Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Vending Kiosk Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Vending Kiosk revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Vending Kiosk revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • NCR Corporation
  • Kiosk Information Systems
  • Advantech Corporation
  • Meridian Kiosk
  • Advanced Kiosk
  • Diebold Nixdorf
  • Source Technologies
  • TouchScreen Solutions
  • Embross
  • REDYREF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vending Kiosk Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vending Kiosk Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vending Kiosk Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vending Kiosk Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vending Kiosk Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vending Kiosk Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vending Kiosk Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vending Kiosk Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Vending Kiosk Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Vending Kiosk Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vending Kiosk Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vending Kiosk Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vending Kiosk Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Vending Kiosk Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Food and Beverage Vending Ki

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Vending Kiosk Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Vending Kiosk Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Vending Kiosk Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Vending Kiosk Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore3 hours ago
1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Camping Lanterns Market 2027 Industry Specifications and Outlook 2021

December 28, 2021

Optical Display Films Market Report Covers Future Trends With Research 2021-2028 – General Digital Corporation, PRONAT Industries Ltd, Mitsubishi Polyester

December 24, 2021

North America Sexual Wellness Market Need North America Sexual Wellness Market Size Calculation | know more about COVID-19 impact

January 17, 2022

Bionic Gloves Market 2021 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2027

December 20, 2021
Back to top button