Vending Kiosk Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vending Kiosk in Global, including the following market information:
Global Vending Kiosk Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vending Kiosk market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food and Beverage Vending Kiosk Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vending Kiosk include NCR Corporation, Kiosk Information Systems, Advantech Corporation, Meridian Kiosk, Advanced Kiosk, Diebold Nixdorf, Source Technologies, TouchScreen Solutions and Embross and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vending Kiosk companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vending Kiosk Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vending Kiosk Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverage Vending Kiosk
- Daily Necessities Vending
- Others
Global Vending Kiosk Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vending Kiosk Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Retail
- Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Transportation
- Others
Global Vending Kiosk Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Vending Kiosk Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Vending Kiosk revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Vending Kiosk revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- NCR Corporation
- Kiosk Information Systems
- Advantech Corporation
- Meridian Kiosk
- Advanced Kiosk
- Diebold Nixdorf
- Source Technologies
- TouchScreen Solutions
- Embross
- REDYREF
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vending Kiosk Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vending Kiosk Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vending Kiosk Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vending Kiosk Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vending Kiosk Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vending Kiosk Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vending Kiosk Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vending Kiosk Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Vending Kiosk Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Vending Kiosk Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vending Kiosk Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vending Kiosk Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vending Kiosk Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Vending Kiosk Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Food and Beverage Vending Ki
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Vending Kiosk Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Vending Kiosk Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Vending Kiosk Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Vending Kiosk Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027