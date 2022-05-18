Vending Kiosk Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vending Kiosk in Global, including the following market information:

Global Vending Kiosk Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vending Kiosk market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food and Beverage Vending Kiosk Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vending Kiosk include NCR Corporation, Kiosk Information Systems, Advantech Corporation, Meridian Kiosk, Advanced Kiosk, Diebold Nixdorf, Source Technologies, TouchScreen Solutions and Embross and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vending Kiosk companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vending Kiosk Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Vending Kiosk Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage Vending Kiosk

Daily Necessities Vending

Others

Global Vending Kiosk Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Vending Kiosk Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Entertainment

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

Global Vending Kiosk Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Vending Kiosk Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vending Kiosk revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vending Kiosk revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NCR Corporation

Kiosk Information Systems

Advantech Corporation

Meridian Kiosk

Advanced Kiosk

Diebold Nixdorf

Source Technologies

TouchScreen Solutions

Embross

REDYREF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vending Kiosk Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vending Kiosk Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vending Kiosk Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vending Kiosk Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vending Kiosk Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vending Kiosk Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vending Kiosk Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vending Kiosk Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Vending Kiosk Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Vending Kiosk Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vending Kiosk Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vending Kiosk Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vending Kiosk Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Vending Kiosk Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Food and Beverage Vending Ki

