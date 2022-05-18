Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In this report, we only count the Heat Transfer Film for graphic on Apparel.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Transfer Film in Apparel in global, including the following market information:
Global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Heat Transfer Film in Apparel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Heat Transfer Vinyl Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heat Transfer Film in Apparel include Stahls Inc, Hanse Corporation, Unimark Heat Transfer Co, Neenah, Hexis Corporation, United Technology, Dae Ha, Siser Srl and Chemica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heat Transfer Film in Apparel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Heat Transfer Vinyl
- Heat Transfer Paper
- Others
Global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- T-shirt
- Other Apparel
Global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Heat Transfer Film in Apparel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Heat Transfer Film in Apparel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Heat Transfer Film in Apparel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Heat Transfer Film in Apparel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Stahls Inc
- Hanse Corporation
- Unimark Heat Transfer Co
- Neenah
- Hexis Corporation
- United Technology
- Dae Ha
- Siser Srl
- Chemica
- Poli-Tape Group
- MINSEO Co
