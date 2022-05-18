Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In this report, we only count the Heat Transfer Film for graphic on Apparel.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Transfer Film in Apparel in global, including the following market information:

Global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Heat Transfer Film in Apparel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heat Transfer Vinyl Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heat Transfer Film in Apparel include Stahls Inc, Hanse Corporation, Unimark Heat Transfer Co, Neenah, Hexis Corporation, United Technology, Dae Ha, Siser Srl and Chemica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heat Transfer Film in Apparel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Heat Transfer Vinyl

Heat Transfer Paper

Others

Global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

T-shirt

Other Apparel

Global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Heat Transfer Film in Apparel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heat Transfer Film in Apparel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heat Transfer Film in Apparel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heat Transfer Film in Apparel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Heat Transfer Film in Apparel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stahls Inc

Hanse Corporation

Unimark Heat Transfer Co

Neenah

Hexis Corporation

United Technology

Dae Ha

Siser Srl

Chemica

Poli-Tape Group

MINSEO Co

