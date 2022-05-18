Strip Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Strip Steel is a steel product that is produced from a hot rolled strip that has been pickled. The coil is then reduced by a single stand cold roll steel mill straight away or reversing mill or in a tandem mill consisting of several single stands in a series. The strip is reduced to approximately final thickness by cold-rolling directly, or with the inclusion of anannealing operation at some intermediate thickness to facilitate further cold reduction or to obtain mechanical properties desired in the finished product. High carbon strip steelrequires additional annealing and cold reduction operations.The coil is then slit to the desired width through the process of roll slitting.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Strip Steel in global, including the following market information:
Global Strip Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-strip-steel-forecast-2022-2028-621
Global Strip Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Strip Steel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Strip Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hot Rolled Plain Strip Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Strip Steel include Samuel, Salzgitter AG, Uddeholm, Sandvik, Eberle, Voestalpine AG and HFP Bandstahl, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Strip Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Strip Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Strip Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hot Rolled Plain Strip
- Cold Rolled Plain Strip
- Hot Rolled High Quality Strip
- Cold Rolled High Quality Strip
Global Strip Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Strip Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Building and Construction
- Mechanical Applications
- Others
Global Strip Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Strip Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Strip Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Strip Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Strip Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Strip Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Samuel
- Salzgitter AG
- Uddeholm
- Sandvik
- Eberle
- Voestalpine AG
- HFP Bandstahl
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports