Antibody Isotyping Kit Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Antibody isotyping kits are used to determine the class of monoclonal antibodies and it is performed for better characterization of antibodies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antibody Isotyping Kit in global, including the following market information:
- Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Antibody Isotyping Kit companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antibody Isotyping Kit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Dipstick Style Rapid Antibody Isotyping Kit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Antibody Isotyping Kit include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad, BD, Abbott, Roche, Danaher, BioMrieux, Ortho Clinical and Siemens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Antibody Isotyping Kit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dipstick Style Rapid Antibody Isotyping Kit
- Cassette Style Rapid Antibody Isotyping Kit
- Others
Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
-
- Blood Bank
- Biotechnology Companies
- Others
Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Antibody Isotyping Kit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Antibody Isotyping Kit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Antibody Isotyping Kit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Antibody Isotyping Kit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Bio-Rad
- BD
- Abbott
- Roche
- Danaher
- BioMrieux
- Ortho Clinical
- Siemens
- Sysmex
- Quidel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antibody Isotyping Kit Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antibody Isotyping Kit Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Antibody Isotyping Kit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antibody Isotyping Kit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Antibody Isotyping Kit Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antibody Isotyping Kit Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antibody Isotyping Kit Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antibody Isotyping Kit Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
