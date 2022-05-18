TAXI Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The constant drain and constant charging of the cab, puts high strain on the taxi’s battery.The demands of carrying passengers from place to place, day in day out, take their toll on the taxi cab and the taxi battery. A good taxi battery will start the taxi engine many times during a shift.
This report contains market size and forecasts of TAXI Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global TAXI Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global TAXI Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five TAXI Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global TAXI Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AGM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of TAXI Battery include Hyundai Sungwoo Holdings, Lucas, Sonnenschein, Bosch, Numax, Banner, Sonnenschein, Trojan and Varta and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the TAXI Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global TAXI Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global TAXI Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- AGM
- EFB
Global TAXI Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global TAXI Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fuel Type
- Electric Type
Global TAXI Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global TAXI Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies TAXI Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies TAXI Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies TAXI Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies TAXI Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hyundai Sungwoo Holdings
- Lucas
- Sonnenschein
- Bosch
- Numax
- Banner
- Trojan
- Varta
- Us Batteries
