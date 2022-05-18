Tire Cord Fabrics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tire Cord Fabrics are reinforcing materials in the tire, providing it with dimensional stability and acting as supports for the vehicle weight. These also help to keep tires in shape in different road conditions. Tire Cord Fabrics are very important for the performance of a tire, and as a result for the vehicle as well. Different types of reinforcement constructions are required for different types of vehicles, and this depends on their respective uses and load-bearing requirements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tire Cord Fabrics in global, including the following market information:

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Tire Cord Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tire Cord Fabrics market was valued at 4397.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5431.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nylon Tire Cord Fabrics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tire Cord Fabrics include Hyosung, Kordsa Teknik Tekstil, Kolon Industries, SRF Ltd, Firestone, Teijin, Milliken & Company, Indorama Ventures and Asahi Kasei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tire Cord Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nylon Tire Cord Fabrics

Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics

Others

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bias Tire

Radial Tire

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tire Cord Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tire Cord Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tire Cord Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Tire Cord Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hyosung

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil

Kolon Industries

SRF Ltd

Firestone

Teijin

Milliken & Company

Indorama Ventures

Asahi Kasei

Maduratex

Kordarna Plus

Far Eastern Group

Century Enka

Cordenka

Shenma Industrial

Junma Tyre Cord

Jinlun Group

Jiangsu Haiyang

Shandong Xiangyu

Shifeng Group

Shandong Tianheng

Shandong Hesheng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tire Cord Fabrics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tire Cord Fabrics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tire Cord Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tire Cord Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tire Cord Fabrics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tire Cord Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tire Cord Fabrics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tire Cord Fabrics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tire Cord Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tire Cord Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tire Cord Fabrics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tire Cord Fabrics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tire Cord Fabrics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tire Cord Fabrics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

