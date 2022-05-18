Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Start-Stop Battery is designed to meet entry-level stop-start technology requirements and an improved version of the standard lead-acid flooded technology found in LSI batteries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Start-Stop Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)



Global top five Automotive Start-Stop Battery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Start-Stop Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Lead-acid Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Automotive Start-Stop Battery include Johnson Controls, Century Batteries, A123 System, ATLASBX, GS Yuasa, Exide Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing, MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES and PLATINUM INTERNATIONAL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Automotive Start-Stop Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lead-acid Battery



Lithium-ion Battery

Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle



Passenger Car

Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Start-Stop Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Automotive Start-Stop Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Automotive Start-Stop Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)



Key companies Automotive Start-Stop Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson Controls



Century Batteries



A123 System



ATLASBX



GS Yuasa



Exide Technologies



East Penn Manufacturing



MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES



PLATINUM INTERNATIONAL



Leoch Battery



PowerGenix



Mutlu



Erdil Battery



FIAMM Energy



XS Power



Banner Battery



NorthStar



Braille Battery



Crown Battery



Trojan Battery



Clarios



U.S. Battery



Enersys

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Start-Stop Battery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Start-Stop Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Start-Stop Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Start-Stop Battery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Start-Stop Battery Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Start-Stop Battery Companies

3.8

