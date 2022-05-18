Autonomous Parking Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automatic parking moves a vehicle from a traffic lane into a parking spot to perform parallel, perpendicular, or angle parking.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Autonomous Parking Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7079141/global-autonomous-parking-technology-forecast-2022-2028-970

Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Autonomous Parking Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Autonomous Parking Technology include Continental Automotive, Hella, Magna International, Bosch, TRW, Valeo, Aisin Group, Audiovox and Delphi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Autonomous Parking Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware



Software



Service

Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle



Passenger Car

Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Autonomous Parking Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Autonomous Parking Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Continental Automotive



Hella



Magna International



Bosch



TRW



Valeo



Aisin Group



Audiovox



Delphi



Baidu



BMW



Volkswagen



Daimler Benz



Tesla



Hyundai Mobis



Great Wall Motors



Chang’an Automobile



Chery Jaguar Land Rover

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-autonomous-parking-technology-forecast-2022-2028-970-7079141

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Autonomous Parking Technology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Autonomous Parking Technology Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Autonomous Parking Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Autonomous Parking Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Autonomous Parking Technology Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Autonomous Parking Technology Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Autonomous Parking Technology Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-autonomous-parking-technology-forecast-2022-2028-970-7079141

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414