Automotive Solid-State Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Solid-State Battery contains no liquid so as to have very low resistance and don’t overheat, which is one of the keys to fast recharging.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Solid-State Battery in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)
- Global top five Automotive Solid-State Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Solid-State Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Semi-solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Automotive Solid-State Battery include Toyota, BMW Group, Enevate, Hitachi, Ilika, Ionic Materials, Johnson Battery Technologies, LG Chem and Murata Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Automotive Solid-State Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Semi-solid
- Quasi-solid
- Solid
Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Vehicle
- Passenger Car
Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Solid-State Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Solid-State Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Solid-State Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)
- Key companies Automotive Solid-State Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toyota
- BMW Group
- Enevate
- Hitachi
- Ilika
- Ionic Materials
- Johnson Battery Technologies
- LG Chem
- Murata Manufacturing
- NGK Spark Plug
- NanoGraf
- Nichia
- Nippon Chemical Industrial
- Panasonic
- QuantumScape
- Sakti3
- Samsung SDI
- Seeo
- Sila Nanotechnologies
- Solid Power
- Volkswagen Group
- BYD
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Solid-State Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Solid-State Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Solid-State Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Solid-State Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Solid-State Battery Compani
