Powered Storage Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Powered storage devices can store energy for a longer duration. The process provides storage of power which results is decline in power generation cost. Powered storage devices also helps in increasing power access and improving the efficiency of power resources.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Powered Storage Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Powered Storage Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Powered Storage Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)



Global top five Powered Storage Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Powered Storage Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Capacitive Powered Storage Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Powered Storage Device include Alstom, ABB, AES, GE, Convergent Energy + Power, Hawaiian Electric and S&C Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Powered Storage Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Powered Storage Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Powered Storage Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Capacitive Powered Storage Device



Battery Powered Storage Device

Global Powered Storage Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Powered Storage Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas Industry



Chemical Industry



Energy Industry



Others

Global Powered Storage Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Powered Storage Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Powered Storage Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Powered Storage Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Powered Storage Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)



Key companies Powered Storage Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alstom



ABB



AES



GE



Convergent Energy + Power



Hawaiian Electric



S&C Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Powered Storage Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Powered Storage Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Powered Storage Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Powered Storage Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Powered Storage Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Powered Storage Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Powered Storage Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Powered Storage Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Powered Storage Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Powered Storage Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Powered Storage Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powered Storage Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Powered Storage Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powered Storage Device Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Powered Storage Device Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powered Storage Device Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

