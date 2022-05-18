Technology

Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Baling Twines (Baler Twines) in global, including the following market information:

Global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Baling Twines (Baler Twines) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manmade Fibers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Baling Twines (Baler Twines) include Percam S.A., Asia Dragon Cord & Twine, NPTI, Continental Western Corporation, Cordexagri, Cotesi UK, Azuka Ropes & Twines, Donaghys Crop Packaging and VisscherHolland and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Baling Twines (Baler Twines) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Manmade Fibers
  • Natural Fibers

Global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Crops
  • Grasses

Global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

 

  • The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
  • Key companies Baling Twines (Baler Twines) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Baling Twines (Baler Twines) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Baling Twines (Baler Twines) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Baling Twines (Baler Twines) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Percam S.A.
  • Asia Dragon Cord & Twine
  • NPTI
  • Continental Western Corporation
  • Cordexagri
  • Cotesi UK
  • Azuka Ropes & Twines
  • Donaghys Crop Packaging
  • VisscherHolland
  • Zill GmbH & Co. KG

