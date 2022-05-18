Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Baling Twines (Baler Twines) in global, including the following market information:

Global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Baling Twines (Baler Twines) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manmade Fibers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Baling Twines (Baler Twines) include Percam S.A., Asia Dragon Cord & Twine, NPTI, Continental Western Corporation, Cordexagri, Cotesi UK, Azuka Ropes & Twines, Donaghys Crop Packaging and VisscherHolland and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Baling Twines (Baler Twines) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manmade Fibers

Natural Fibers

Global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Crops

Grasses

Global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Baling Twines (Baler Twines) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Baling Twines (Baler Twines) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Baling Twines (Baler Twines) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Baling Twines (Baler Twines) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Baling Twines (Baler Twines) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Percam S.A.

Asia Dragon Cord & Twine

NPTI

Continental Western Corporation

Cordexagri

Cotesi UK

Azuka Ropes & Twines

Donaghys Crop Packaging

VisscherHolland

Zill GmbH & Co. KG

