Industrial Masking Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Masking Tapes in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Masking Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Masking Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Industrial Masking Tapes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Masking Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Masking Tapes include 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corp, Beiersdorf (Tesa), Shurtape Technologies, Berry Global, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa Group PLC, Saint-Gobain and Bolex. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Masking Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Industrial Masking Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Industrial Masking Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Foam
- Paper
- Plastic
- Others
Global Industrial Masking Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Industrial Masking Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Building and Construction
- General Industrial
- Aerospace
- Others
Global Industrial Masking Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Industrial Masking Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Masking Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Masking Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Masking Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Industrial Masking Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M Company
- Nitto Denko Corp
- Beiersdorf (Tesa)
- Shurtape Technologies
- Berry Global
- Intertape Polymer Group
- Scapa Group PLC
- Saint-Gobain
- Bolex
