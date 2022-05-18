20% Glass Filled Nylon Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glass Filled Nylon is a mouldable composite material. It comprises short glass-fibres in a matrix of a nylon material. It is used to manufacture a wide range of structural components by injection or compression moulding.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 20% Glass Filled Nylon in global, including the following market information:

Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 20% Glass Filled Nylon companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150426/global-glass-filled-nylon-market-2022-2028-664

The global 20% Glass Filled Nylon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injection Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 20% Glass Filled Nylon include DowDuPont, BASF, Asahi Kasei, Lanxess, DSM, SABIC, Evonik Industries, Arkema and Nylatech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 20% Glass Filled Nylon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Others

Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 20% Glass Filled Nylon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 20% Glass Filled Nylon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 20% Glass Filled Nylon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 20% Glass Filled Nylon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DowDuPont

BASF

Asahi Kasei

Lanxess

DSM

SABIC

Evonik Industries

Arkema

Nylatech

RTP Company

Ensinger GmbH

Radici Group

Akro-Plastic GmbH

Ascend Performance Materials

Fukuang Plastic

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150426/global-glass-filled-nylon-market-2022-2028-664

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 20% Glass Filled Nylon Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 20% Glass Filled Nylon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 20% Glass Filled Nylon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 20% Glass Filled Nylon Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 20% Glass Filled Nylon Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 20% Glass Filled Nylon Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 20% Glass Filled Nylon Companies

4 Sights by Product

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/