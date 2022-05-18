Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Corrugated Plastic Board Sheet (also known as corrugated plastic board, coroplast sheets, waterproof cardboard, corrugated stratocore sheets) are 2 outside flat plastic sheets separated by small plastic beams running perpendicular to them. Corrugated plastic sheets come in a wide variaty of colors and thicknesses. They can be fire retardant or non-fire retardant.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets in global, including the following market information:

Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polypropylene Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets include Coroplast (Inteplast Group), Primex Plastics, Karton, SIMONA, DS Smith, Distriplast, Sangeeta Group, Northern Ireland Plastics and Zibo Kelida Plastic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polypropylene Type

Polyethylene Type

Others

Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Graphic Arts and Signage

Packaging and Storage

Agriculture

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Coroplast (Inteplast Group)

Primex Plastics

Karton

SIMONA

DS Smith

Distriplast

Sangeeta Group

Northern Ireland Plastics

Zibo Kelida Plastic

Tah Hsin Industrial

Twinplast

Plastflute

Creabuild

Corex Plastics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corrugated Plastic Board Sheets Players in Global Market

