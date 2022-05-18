Global Caramel Color Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Caramel Color market was valued at 483.59 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Caramel color is the world`s most widely used food colorant. It is commonly found in many food and beverage products and is considered to be safe and harmless according to leading food ingredient authorities worldwide. It is mainly used in bakery goods, soy sauces, alcoholic beverage, soft drink etc.The major manufacturers of caramel coloring in the world are DDW, Sethness, Ingredion, FELIX, Amano, Naturex, Aminosan, Three A, Qianhe, Aipu, Zhonghui, Shuangqiao and Xingguang, etc. According to the different functional, caramel color is divided into class I /plain caramel color, class II caramel color, class III caramel color and class IV caramel color. Class III caramel color is the most widely used type which took up about 58% of the global in 2019. At present, caramel color consumption market mainly concentrated in Asia, North America. Asia is the largest sales country of caramel color in the world in the past few years and it will keep about 59% the global sales market in 2019, In China, the consumption of caramel color is mainly ammonia method (Class III).

By Market Verdors:

DDW

Sethness

Ingredion

FELIX

Amano

Naturex

Aminosan

Three A

Qianhe

Aipu

Zhonghui

Shuangqiao

Xingguang

By Types:

Class I Caramel Color

Class II Caramel Color

Class III Caramel Color

Class IV Caramel Color

By Applications:

Bakery Goods

Soy Sauces

Alcoholic Beverage

Soft Drink

