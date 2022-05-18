TPU Elastomers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is any of a class of polyurethane plastics with many properties, including elasticity, transparency, and resistance to oil, grease and abrasion. Technically, they are thermoplastic elastomers consisting of linear segmented block copolymers composed of hard and soft segments.

This report contains market size and forecasts of TPU Elastomers in global, including the following market information:

Global TPU Elastomers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global TPU Elastomers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five TPU Elastomers companies in 2021 (%)

The global TPU Elastomers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester-Based Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of TPU Elastomers include Lubrizol International, Covestro, Huntsman, BASF, Kraton, DowDuPont, PolyOne, Mitsui Chemicals and Kuraray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the TPU Elastomers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global TPU Elastomers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global TPU Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester-Based Type

Polyether-Based Type

Global TPU Elastomers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global TPU Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Footwear & Sporting Goods

Building and Construction

Wires and Cables

Medical Products

Electronics and Appliances

Others

Global TPU Elastomers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global TPU Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies TPU Elastomers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies TPU Elastomers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies TPU Elastomers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies TPU Elastomers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lubrizol International

Covestro

Huntsman

BASF

Kraton

DowDuPont

PolyOne

Mitsui Chemicals

Kuraray

Miracll Chemical

Ravago Petrochemicals

COIM SPA

Tosoh Corporation

APS Elastomers

Xuchuan Chemical Group

Huafon Group

Wanhua Chemical Group

Evermore Chemical Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 TPU Elastomers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global TPU Elastomers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global TPU Elastomers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global TPU Elastomers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global TPU Elastomers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global TPU Elastomers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top TPU Elastomers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global TPU Elastomers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global TPU Elastomers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global TPU Elastomers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global TPU Elastomers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 TPU Elastomers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers TPU Elastomers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 TPU Elastomers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 TPU Elastomers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 TPU Elastomers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global TPU Elastomers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

