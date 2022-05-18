Agricultural Plastic Films Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Agricultural Plastic Film is plastic film used in agricultural production in general. Agricultural Plastic Films provide a wide range of benefits such as reducing erosion and soil compaction, providing nutrients, increasing soil temperature, supporting seed germination, suppressing the growth of weeds, and protecting against UV rays.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural Plastic Films in global, including the following market information:

Global Agricultural Plastic Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agricultural Plastic Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Agricultural Plastic Films companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150429/global-agricultural-plastic-films-market-2022-2028-686

The global Agricultural Plastic Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Plastic Films include British Polythene Industries (BPI), Trioplast, Berry Plastics, Armando Alvarez, Sigma Plastics Group (Polypak), Ginegar Plastic Products, Polifilm, Silawrap and Barbier Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agricultural Plastic Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agricultural Plastic Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Agricultural Plastic Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Grade

Middle Grade

Low Grade

Global Agricultural Plastic Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Agricultural Plastic Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Shed Plastic Film

Mulch Plastic Film

Silage Plastic Film

Others

Global Agricultural Plastic Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Agricultural Plastic Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agricultural Plastic Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agricultural Plastic Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agricultural Plastic Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Agricultural Plastic Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

British Polythene Industries (BPI)

Trioplast

Berry Plastics

Armando Alvarez

Sigma Plastics Group (Polypak)

Ginegar Plastic Products

Polifilm

Silawrap

Barbier Group

Plastika Kritis

Rani Plast

Agriplast

JIANYUANCHUN

Zhejiang Great Southeast Corp (DDN)

Huadun

Tianjin Plastic

Qing Tian Plastic Industrial

Shandong Tianhe Plastic

Xinguang Plastic

Zibo Zhongyi Plastic

Chenguang Plastic

Zibo Plactics Eight

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150429/global-agricultural-plastic-films-market-2022-2028-686

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agricultural Plastic Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agricultural Plastic Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agricultural Plastic Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agricultural Plastic Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agricultural Plastic Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agricultural Plastic Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agricultural Plastic Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agricultural Plastic Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agricultural Plastic Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agricultural Plastic Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agricultural Plastic Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Plastic Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural Plastic Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Plastic Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural Plastic Films Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/