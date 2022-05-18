Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Universal Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins include ExxonMobil, Eastman, ZEON Corporation, Neville Chemical Company, Total, Shangdong Qilong, Zhejiang Henghe, Puyang Changyu and Daqing Huake, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Universal Type
- Other Type
Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Paint
- Rubber
- Adhesive & Sealant
- Printing Ink
- Others
Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ExxonMobil
- Eastman
- ZEON Corporation
- Neville Chemical Company
- Total
- Shangdong Qilong
- Zhejiang Henghe
- Puyang Changyu
- Daqing Huake
- Shanghai Jinsen
- Shandong Kete Chemical
- Jinhai Chengguang
