Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate is a versatile, FDA approved food additive used to improve the mix tolerance and volume of processed foods. It is one type of a commercially available lactylate. SSL is non-toxic, biodegradable, and typically manufactured using biorenewable feedstocks. Because SSL is a safe and highly effective food additive, it is used in a wide variety of products ranging from baked goods and desserts to pet foods.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate in global, including the following market information:

Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate include Cargill, DowDuPont, Beldem (Puratos), DSM, Kerry, Stepan Company, AAK AB, Palsgaard A/S and Riken Vitamin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Thin Sheet

Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bakery Products

Beverages

Confectionery

Processed Meat

Others

Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

DowDuPont

Beldem (Puratos)

DSM

Kerry

Stepan Company

AAK AB

Palsgaard A/S

Riken Vitamin

Savannah Surfactants

Henan Zhengtong Food Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Companies

