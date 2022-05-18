Technology

Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore4 hours ago
4 3 minutes read

Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate is a versatile, FDA approved food additive used to improve the mix tolerance and volume of processed foods. It is one type of a commercially available lactylate. SSL is non-toxic, biodegradable, and typically manufactured using biorenewable feedstocks. Because SSL is a safe and highly effective food additive, it is used in a wide variety of products ranging from baked goods and desserts to pet foods.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
  • Global top five Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate companies in 2021 (%)

 

 

The global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate include Cargill, DowDuPont, Beldem (Puratos), DSM, Kerry, Stepan Company, AAK AB, Palsgaard A/S and Riken Vitamin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Powder
  • Thin Sheet

 

Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Bakery Products
  • Beverages
  • Confectionery
  • Processed Meat
  • Others

 

Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Cargill
  • DowDuPont
  • Beldem (Puratos)
  • DSM
  • Kerry
  • Stepan Company
  • AAK AB
  • Palsgaard A/S
  • Riken Vitamin
  • Savannah Surfactants
  • Henan Zhengtong Food Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore4 hours ago
4 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Telecom Obstruction Lighting Systems Market R & D including top key players Drake Light, SPX (Flash Technology), Demos Endustriyel Limited Company (Wetra)

December 13, 2021

Cognitive Robotic Process Automation Market Projected to Reach USD XX.XXBn By 2028: IPsoft Inc., Verint System Inc., Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, Inc.

December 22, 2021

Nuclear Fuels Market Revenue facts statastics By 2027 |, Cameco, Energy Resources of Australia, BHP Billiton

December 20, 2021

Swimming Pool Enclosure Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1 day ago
Back to top button