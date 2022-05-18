Technology

Global Sunflower Oil Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore4 hours ago
1 3 minutes read

The global Sunflower Oil market was valued at 1566.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.21% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sunflower oil is the non-volatile oil compressed from sunflower seeds. Sunflower oil is produced by compressing sunflower seeds commonly used for human consumption. Crude sunflower oil has a pleasant odor of sunflower and a mild taste.The global market of sunflower oils is a competitive market with lots of local and multinational manufacturers, they are Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill and Optimus, etc. As a result, the concentration of sunflower oil market is very low. Top 5 players only account for less than a quarter of global market share in terms of production. Russia is the largest consumer of sunflower oil, with a global market share of 20%. China and USA are the developing countries in term of sunflower oil consumption, where people eat more and more sunflower oil products.

By Market Verdors:

 

  • Kernel
  • EFKO Group
  • Aston
  • Cargill
  • Optimus
  • Nutrisun
  • Dicle Group
  • NMGK
  • Bunge
  • MHP
  • Creative Group
  • Tanoni Hnos. Sa
  • Standard Food
  • NT Ltd
  • Oliyar
  • Delizio
  • Risoil
  • COFCO
  • Region
  • Luhua Group
  • Sanxing Group
  • Pology Oil
  • Wilmar
  • Adams Group

By Types:

  • Linoleic Oil
  • Mid-Oleic Oil
  • High-Oleic Oil

By Applications:

  • Food
  • Biofuels
  • Cosmetics

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sunflower Oil Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Linoleic Oil

1.4.3 Mid-Oleic Oil

1.4.4 High-Oleic Oil

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food

1.5.3 Biofuels

1.5.4 Cosmetics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sunflower Oil Market

1.8.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sunflower Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Sunflower Oil Sales Volume

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Sunflower Headers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sunflower Seeds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sunflower Oilseed Processing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sunflower Oilseed Processing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore4 hours ago
1 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Food And Beverage Services Market to See Thriving Worldwide | Equity Lifestyle Properties, Sun Communities, Parkdean Resorts and more

December 20, 2021

Industrial Hydrogen Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

March 23, 2022

Satellite Communication Terminal Market is expected to reach US$ 6,030.7 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5%

January 20, 2022

Global Onshore Drilling Fluids Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

February 10, 2022
Back to top button