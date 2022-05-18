Global Sunflower Oil Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sunflower Oil market was valued at 1566.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.21% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sunflower oil is the non-volatile oil compressed from sunflower seeds. Sunflower oil is produced by compressing sunflower seeds commonly used for human consumption. Crude sunflower oil has a pleasant odor of sunflower and a mild taste.The global market of sunflower oils is a competitive market with lots of local and multinational manufacturers, they are Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill and Optimus, etc. As a result, the concentration of sunflower oil market is very low. Top 5 players only account for less than a quarter of global market share in terms of production. Russia is the largest consumer of sunflower oil, with a global market share of 20%. China and USA are the developing countries in term of sunflower oil consumption, where people eat more and more sunflower oil products.

By Market Verdors:

Kernel

EFKO Group

Aston

Cargill

Optimus

Nutrisun

Dicle Group

NMGK

Bunge

MHP

Creative Group

Tanoni Hnos. Sa

Standard Food

NT Ltd

Oliyar

Delizio

Risoil

COFCO

Region

Luhua Group

Sanxing Group

Pology Oil

Wilmar

Adams Group

By Types:

Linoleic Oil

Mid-Oleic Oil

High-Oleic Oil

By Applications:

Food

Biofuels

Cosmetics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sunflower Oil Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Linoleic Oil

1.4.3 Mid-Oleic Oil

1.4.4 High-Oleic Oil

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food

1.5.3 Biofuels

1.5.4 Cosmetics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sunflower Oil Market

1.8.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sunflower Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Sunflower Oil Sales Volume

