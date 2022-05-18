Global Sunflower Oil Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Sunflower Oil market was valued at 1566.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.21% from 2021 to 2027.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Sunflower oil is the non-volatile oil compressed from sunflower seeds. Sunflower oil is produced by compressing sunflower seeds commonly used for human consumption. Crude sunflower oil has a pleasant odor of sunflower and a mild taste.The global market of sunflower oils is a competitive market with lots of local and multinational manufacturers, they are Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill and Optimus, etc. As a result, the concentration of sunflower oil market is very low. Top 5 players only account for less than a quarter of global market share in terms of production. Russia is the largest consumer of sunflower oil, with a global market share of 20%. China and USA are the developing countries in term of sunflower oil consumption, where people eat more and more sunflower oil products.
By Market Verdors:
- Kernel
- EFKO Group
- Aston
- Cargill
- Optimus
- Nutrisun
- Dicle Group
- NMGK
- Bunge
- MHP
- Creative Group
- Tanoni Hnos. Sa
- Standard Food
- NT Ltd
- Oliyar
- Delizio
- Risoil
- COFCO
- Region
- Luhua Group
- Sanxing Group
- Pology Oil
- Wilmar
- Adams Group
By Types:
- Linoleic Oil
- Mid-Oleic Oil
- High-Oleic Oil
By Applications:
- Food
- Biofuels
- Cosmetics
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sunflower Oil Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Linoleic Oil
1.4.3 Mid-Oleic Oil
1.4.4 High-Oleic Oil
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Food
1.5.3 Biofuels
1.5.4 Cosmetics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Sunflower Oil Market
1.8.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Sunflower Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 North America Sunflower Oil Sales Volume
