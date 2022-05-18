Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

FRC is high-performance fiber composite achieved and made possible by cross-linking cellulosic fiber molecules with resins in the FRC material matrix through a proprietary molecular re-engineering process, yielding a product of exceptional structural properties. Fiber reinforced composite tapes are used as standard materials in aerospace and automotive industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150434/global-fiber-reinforced-composite-tapes-market-2022-2028-543

The global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes include Toray Advanced Composites, Hexcel, SGL Group, BASF, SABIC, Topolocfrt, Covestro, PolyOne and Performance Composites, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes

Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Sports & Leisure

Others

Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray Advanced Composites

Hexcel

SGL Group

BASF

SABIC

Topolocfrt

Covestro

PolyOne

Performance Composites

Evonik Industries

Composites Evolution

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150434/global-fiber-reinforced-composite-tapes-market-2022-2028-543

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Reinforced Composite Tapes Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/