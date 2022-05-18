Carbon Fiber Filament Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The carbon fiber filament offers various advantages that includes lighter in weight, good dimensional stability, high strength, stiffness etc. These filaments are widely being used across various application industries including Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Construction and others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Filament in global, including the following market information:
- Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Carbon Fiber Filament companies in 2021 (%)
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Filament include Toray Industries, Teijin, SGL Group, Mitsubishi Rayon, ColorFabb and 3DXTECH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Filament manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Injection Molding
- Extrusion Molding
Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Construction
- Sports and Leisure
- Aerospace and Defense
- Marine
- Wind Energy
- Others
Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Carbon Fiber Filament revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Carbon Fiber Filament revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Carbon Fiber Filament sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Carbon Fiber Filament sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toray Industries
- Teijin
- SGL Group
- Mitsubishi Rayon
- ColorFabb
- 3DXTECH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Fiber Filament Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Filament Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Filament Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Filament Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Filament Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Filament Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Filament Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Filament Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
