Carbon Fiber Filament Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The carbon fiber filament offers various advantages that includes lighter in weight, good dimensional stability, high strength, stiffness etc. These filaments are widely being used across various application industries including Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Construction and others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Filament in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Carbon Fiber Filament companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Fiber Filament market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injection Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Filament include Toray Industries, Teijin, SGL Group, Mitsubishi Rayon, ColorFabb and 3DXTECH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Filament manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Sports and Leisure

Aerospace and Defense

Marine

Wind Energy

Others

Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fiber Filament revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Filament revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Filament sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Filament sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray Industries

Teijin

SGL Group

Mitsubishi Rayon

ColorFabb

3DXTECH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Fiber Filament Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Filament Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Filament Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Filament Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Filament Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Filament Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Filament Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Filament Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

