Molten Salt Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Molten salt is salt which is solid at standard temperature and pressure (STP) but enters the liquid phase due to elevated temperature. A salt that is normally liquid even at STP is usually called a room temperature ionic liquid, although technically molten salts are a class of ionic liquids.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Molten Salt in global, including the following market information:
- Global Molten Salt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Molten Salt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Molten Salt companies in 2021 (%)
The global Molten Salt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Binary Molten Salt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Molten Salt include Yara International, SQM International, QingHai Salt Lake Industry, Enesoon, Zhejiang Lianda Chemical, Jiangxi Kinglita, Wentong Potassium Salt Group, XiaXian Yunli Chemicals and Weifang Changsheng Nitrate, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Molten Salt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Molten Salt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Molten Salt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Binary Molten Salt
- Ternary Molten Salt
- Other
Global Molten Salt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Molten Salt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Thermal Energy Storage
- Chemical Industry
- Metallurgical Production
Global Molten Salt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Molten Salt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Molten Salt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Molten Salt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Molten Salt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Molten Salt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Yara International
- SQM International
- QingHai Salt Lake Industry
- Enesoon
- Zhejiang Lianda Chemical
- Jiangxi Kinglita
- Wentong Potassium Salt Group
- XiaXian Yunli Chemicals
- Weifang Changsheng Nitrate
- Sinkiang Nitrate Minerals
- Sichuan Shifang Nongke Chemical
- Shanxi Bingsheng Fertilizer
- Shanxi Knlan Chemical
- Shanxi Jiaocheng Mingxing Chemical
- Sichuan Wanfu Phosphate Fertilizer Industrial
- Shanxi Jiaocheng Tianlong Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Molten Salt Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Molten Salt Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Molten Salt Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Molten Salt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Molten Salt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Molten Salt Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Molten Salt Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Molten Salt Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Molten Salt Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Molten Salt Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Molten Salt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Molten Salt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Molten Salt Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molten Salt Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Molten Salt Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molten Salt Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Molten Salt Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Binary Molten Salt
4.1.3 Ternary Molten Salt
4.1.4 Other
